Javed Akhtar's Impromptu Song: Last-Minute Creation In Under 10 Minutes

Javed Akhtar, a highly renowned lyricist in the industry, is famous for his contribution to iconic songs such as 'Sandese Aate Hain,' 'Main Agar Kahoon,' 'Do Pal,' and numerous others. During a recent event, the lyricist disclosed that he composed a tremendously popular track within a span of nine minutes, while also recounting the intriguing story behind its creation.
He said, “I have written a handful of songs in under 10 minutes. After Silsila, Yash Chopra’s fourth assistant came to me and requested that I write the songs for his film. Of course, he didn’t have any money, but I agreed. I wrote the songs, but because I was working for free, one remained incomplete. That poor guy would come over every evening and ask for the song, and in those days, I used to drink…”
Javed Akhtar also shared a captivating incident during which he confessed to postponing the writing of a song until the last day. He revealed, 'Each evening, we would engage in conversations over drinks, and by 2 am, we would decide to complete the song the following day.
I kept delaying it, but one day, after numerous drinks past midnight, the person insisted again. That night, after consuming the eighth or ninth peg, I requested a pen and paper, determined to finish it swiftly. I recall that I wrote that song, 'Tum Ko Dekha To Yeh Khayal Aaya,' in precisely nine minutes because he had to catch the last train and kept glancing at his watch. I completed it within that time frame and handed it over to him. Jagjit Singh later rendered the song. It was penned around 12:30 am, after consuming several drinks, and within nine minutes.' Javed's account prompted uproarious laughter from the audience in attendance at the event.
