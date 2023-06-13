Javed Akhtar's Impromptu Song: Last-Minute Creation In Under 10 Minutes

The lyricist admits to delaying the song until the last day and completing it after consuming drinks past midnight.

Jagjit Singh sang the song, which gained significant popularity.

The incident highlights Akhtar's ability to create impactful songs under pressure.

Javed Akhtar, a highly renowned lyricist in the industry, is famous for his contribution to iconic songs such as 'Sandese Aate Hain,' 'Main Agar Kahoon,' 'Do Pal,' and numerous others. During a recent event, the lyricist disclosed that he composed a tremendously popular track within a span of nine minutes, while also recounting the intriguing story behind its creation.

He said, “I have written a handful of songs in under 10 minutes. After Silsila, Yash Chopra’s fourth assistant came to me and requested that I write the songs for his film. Of course, he didn’t have any money, but I agreed. I wrote the songs, but because I was working for free, one remained incomplete. That poor guy would come over every evening and ask for the song, and in those days, I used to drink…”

Javed Akhtar also shared a captivating incident during which he confessed to postponing the writing of a song until the last day. He revealed, 'Each evening, we would engage in conversations over drinks, and by 2 am, we would decide to complete the song the following day.

I kept delaying it, but one day, after numerous drinks past midnight, the person insisted again. That night, after consuming the eighth or ninth peg, I requested a pen and paper, determined to finish it swiftly. I recall that I wrote that song, 'Tum Ko Dekha To Yeh Khayal Aaya,' in precisely nine minutes because he had to catch the last train and kept glancing at his watch. I completed it within that time frame and handed it over to him. Jagjit Singh later rendered the song. It was penned around 12:30 am, after consuming several drinks, and within nine minutes.' Javed's account prompted uproarious laughter from the audience in attendance at the event.