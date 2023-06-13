BTS' Jin Celebrates 10th Anniversary With Heartfelt Post

Jin sends belated congratulatory wishes on BTS' 10th anniversary through Weverse

Jin expresses regret for not being able to celebrate and promises future engagement with fans

Jin acknowledges BTS and ARMY's unchanging love, expresses gratitude, and hopes for continued support from fans

BTS member Jin took to Weverse to share a congratulatory note with the band on their 10th anniversary. Despite his military duties, he expressed his belated wishes as he couldn't post on the actual anniversary date of June 12th.

Despite not being able to share a post on Instagram like his fellow members, Jin expressed his heartfelt sentiments to his fans through a written letter.

“Hello. This is Jin.

Thank to our ARMY, we’ve hit our 10th anniversary. There’s the saying that even mountains and rivers change with 10 years. It’s so fascinating how BTS and ARMY’s love never changes.

Of course, I want to deliver some sort of content to everyone for the 10th anniversary… But it’s such a pity that I cannot spend it with you. I should’ve filmed more contents before I enlisted… I don’t know how to express how sorry I am.

I know that the rest of the members are working hard to carry out the 10th anniversary contents… I’m left with ‘1 year’ or ‘365 days’ in the military so as soon as I discharge, I’ll head straight to the company instead of my home in order to set up Weverse Live to see you all, as my 11th anniversary content.

Of course, if [I’m discharged] early, I could go home first and come back, but I will not make any plans such that I can spend my discharge day, on the 11th anniversary, with you guys.

3 Jin acknowledges BTS and ARMY's unchanging love, expresses gratitude, and hopes for continued support from fans 3 Jin sends belated congratulatory wishes on BTS' 10th anniversary through Weverse 3 Jin expresses regret for not being able to celebrate and promises future engagement with fans

I’m so happy that I can even say such things. Haha. Thank you so much for spending our 10th anniversary with us and I hope that you can continue to be with us, for as long as our bodies can continue to perform.

ARMY HEART BTS.”







