Elliot Page Claims He Was Harassed By Male Movie Director

In his memoir, actor Elliot Page reveals that he was harassed by a male movie director during his teenage years.

Page describes feeling 'groomed' by the filmmaker and recounts instances of inappropriate behavior, such as being stroked on the thigh under the table.

According to Page, the director told him, 'You have to make the move, I can't,' while simultaneously stroking his thigh discreetly. In another instance, after a walk in the rain, the director grabbed Page, pulling him in and pressing his body against him, with Page feeling the director's erection.

Page also mentions that despite the disturbing incidents, the director exhibited kindness towards him, engaging in conversations about art, films, books, and graphic novels. The director's frequent texts and the books he gifted Page made the actor feel special and supported.

