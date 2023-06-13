Fans Rejoice For 10th Anniversary Of BTS

Fans of K-Pop supergroup BTS gathered in the heart of Seoul and South Korea.

Despite the group currently being on hiatus due to two members serving in the military, their dedicated global fanbase, known as 'ARMY,' still gathered in Seoul for the occasion.

BTS, consisting of seven members, has gained an enormous international following, contributing significantly to the global success of K-Pop. They have achieved chart-topping success in the United States and have received numerous industry awards.

To mark the anniversary, iconic landmarks in Seoul, including Seoul City Hall and Namsan Tower, were illuminated in purple, which is BTS' signature color. Fans from various countries, such as France and Mexico, traveled to Seoul to enjoy the festive atmosphere and take part in the celebrations.

Not only fans but also organizations and businesses joined in the celebration. The city of Seoul collaborated with BTS' management agency, HYBE, to organize a tour of landmarks associated with the group. Additionally, South Korea's postal service released special commemorative stamps in honor of BTS' debut anniversary.