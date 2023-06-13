Mark Ruffalo Celebrates 23 Years Of Marriage With Sweet Tribute

Ruffalo expresses love and admiration for Coigney, calling her his friend, partner, and lover.

Mark Ruffalo is marking a significant milestone as he celebrates 23 years of marriage.

The actor took to social media on Sunday to express his love and admiration for his wife, Sunrise Coigney. Alongside a throwback wedding photo, Ruffalo shared a heartfelt tribute, referring to his wife as his friend, partner, and lover. He credited her for bringing beauty into their lives and keeping everything together.

The couple received warm wishes from comedians Amy Schumer and Chelsea Handler, who joined in the celebration with fire and heart emojis in the comments section.

Ruffalo and Coigney, aged 50, first crossed paths in Los Angeles in 1998 and exchanged vows in 2000. They have three children together: a son named Keen, aged 21, and two daughters, Bella Noche, aged 17, and Odette, aged 15.

Expressing his admiration for his wife in a post from 2021, Ruffalo acknowledged Coigney's exceptional parenting skills, highlighting her dedication in handling the daily tasks of raising their children. He expressed gratitude for her unwavering support, especially during times when she has to handle parental responsibilities on her own. Ruffalo acknowledged the challenges of being a mother and praised Coigney for her strength and commitment.

In a 2019 interview, Ruffalo emphasized his deep appreciation for his wife and referred to her as a 'hero' for managing additional responsibilities at home, particularly when he is occupied with work on set.