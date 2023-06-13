Megan Fox Avoids Mentioning Musk As She Responds To Claims Of Child Abuse

Megan Fox responded strongly to controversial commentator Robby Starbuck.

Megan Fox responded strongly to controversial commentator Robby Starbuck, who accused her of child abuse.

In an Instagram post, she addressed him, stating that she didn't want to give him attention but proceeded to educate him. She emphasized that using children as leverage or social currency, particularly under false and malicious pretenses, is unacceptable. She referred to herself as 'the wrong witch' that Starbuck tried to mess with.

Although Elon Musk got involved by commenting on Starbuck's tweet and spreading the allegations against Fox, the actress did not specifically mention the Twitter and Tesla CEO in her response.

He wrote, 'Looking to hire a VP of Witchcraft & Propaganda' after Fox described herself as a 'witch' during her social media dispute with conservative commentator Robby Starbuck.

Starbuck had shared a photo of the actor with her children and claimed that her sons were forced by their mom to wear girls' clothes, alleging it was a form of child abuse.

Fox is no longer active on Twitter, as she used the platform briefly in 2013 and gained 1.3 million followers.