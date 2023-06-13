Naomi Watts And Billy Crudup Tied Knot Over The Weekend

Naomi Watts and Billy Crudup have taken their relationship to the next level.

The news of their marriage was shared by Watts herself on her Instagram.

The news of their marriage was shared by Watts herself on her Instagram on Saturday, June 10th, 2023.

Speculations about their wedding began the day before when they were spotted wearing matching rings while returning to their New York City apartment.

According to a source close to Watts, the actress has never been happier and their relationship is described as a love story with amazing chemistry.

The couple's romance started after Watts ended her 11-year relationship with Liev Schreiber. They met while filming the Netflix series Gypsy in June 2017, where they portrayed an on-screen husband and wife.

Rumors of their real-life relationship surfaced a month later, and although they remained low-key, they made their first public appearance as a couple holding hands at the Vogue BAFTA afterparty in London. They later made their red carpet debut at the Screen Actors Guild Awards in February 2022.

Naomi Watts, known for her role in King Kong, and Billy Crudup, recognized for his work in The Morning Show, have finally sealed their love with marriage, marking a significant milestone in their relationship.