Pedro Pascal Has Love And Respect For His Teen Bella Ramsey

Pedro Pascal expressed his admiration and respect for his teenage co-star, Bella Ramsey, in the acclaimed HBO series The Last of Us.

Pascal shared his initial nervousness about the show, describing how daunting it was to be '12 months away from home' and working with a teenager. Steven Yeun quickly interjected, praising Ramsey for her incredible performance in the show.

Pascal spoke highly of Ramsey, emphasizing their maturity and generosity. Despite being 17 at the time and celebrating their 18th birthday during filming, Ramsey proved to be an anchoring presence for Pascal. He expressed gratitude for their thoughtfulness and the inspiration they provided.

Praising Ramsey further, Pascal stated that he had never met anyone quite like them. Working together on The Last of Us brought out the best in him as a person.

The Last of Us is a television adaptation of the popular 2013 video game by Naughty Dog. Set in a post-apocalyptic United States, the story follows Joel (played by Pascal), who is tasked with escorting Ellie (Ramsey), a young girl immune to the fungal infection turning people into zombie-like creatures. Despite a challenging start, their characters develop a close father-daughter-like bond throughout the series.