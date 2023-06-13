Will Machine Gun Kelly Release Song Criticizing Elon Musk?

Musk has now turned his attention to trolling Megan Fox.

Elton John, Jim Carrey, and Adam McKay recently made announcements about quitting Twitter following Elon Musk's takeover of the company.

Amber Heard, Musk's former girlfriend, also deleted her Twitter account after he acquired the platform.

Musk has now turned his attention to trolling Megan Fox, who has not used Twitter since 2013.

The actress was recently accused of forcing her sons to wear girls' clothes, and she responded to commentator Robby Starbuck's accusations on her Instagram account.

Elon Musk indirectly promoted Starbuck's allegations by simply replying with an exclamation mark to Starbuck's tweet, which included a picture of Fox's sons and the accusations.

It appears that Musk's intention was to amplify the allegations and ensure that a large audience saw what was said about the actress, who is currently dating Machine Gun Kelly.

Following Fox's response to Starbuck on Instagram, Elon Musk once again used Twitter to troll her. While his motives are unclear, it is evident that he is intentionally targeting Megan Fox.

Although Fox did not specifically mention Musk in her Instagram post addressing the allegations, speculation suggests that she may join other Hollywood celebrities who have publicly criticized the unpredictable CEO of Twitter and Tesla.

It is possible that Elon Musk's actions are an attempt to provoke Machine Gun Kelly into releasing a diss track against him. MGK is known for his previous beef with Eminem and for releasing notable rap songs targeting the rapper.