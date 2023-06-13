Eva Longoria Loves Victoria Beckham's Beauty Tutorials

Eva Longoria takes pleasure in watching the make-up tutorials of her friend.

Eva Longoria takes pleasure in watching the make-up tutorials of her friend, Victoria Beckham.

The director of 'Flamin' Hot' and the former Spice Girls star both admit to being passionate about beauty and are self-proclaimed 'beauty junkies.' The 48-year-old director has gained valuable knowledge from her friend, who is a fashion designer, through online beauty advice.

She told Britain’s Grazia magazine: “We’re huge beauty junkies. She posts a lot more about her make-up routine and secrets though – that’s been so fun to watch.”

Eva – who is a spokesperson for L’Oreal Paris – favours a “fresh and glowing” look rather than heavy foundation.

She said: “I like my skin to look fresh and glowing so I’m more into skincare/make-up hybrids than full coverage foundations.

“L’Oreal Paris True Match Nude Plumping Serum is my go-to.

The former star of 'Desperate Housewives,' who is a mother to a four-year-old son named Santiago with her husband Jose 'Pepe' Baston, has had a long-standing fascination with the company's lipsticks since she can recall.

She said: “My mom used L’Oreal Paris, I remember her Color Riche lipstick in particular.

“I used to hunt for it in her purse and put it all over my face, write on the walls with it, much like Santi was doing this morning.”

During the COVID-19 pandemic, Eva garnered attention online when she shared a video of herself using the company's Magic Retouch spray to touch up her grey roots.

She reflected: “People lost their minds! I wasn’t ready to let it all grow out.”

But the brunette beauty isn’t too worried about the other signs of ageing.

She said: “I equate ageing with wisdom.

“Every wrinkle is a badge of honour, a lasting memento of laughter or moments I’ve enjoyed in my life.”



