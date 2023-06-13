Meghan Trainor feels self-conscious about her facial "fuzz".

The 29-year-old singer shared that she began shaving her facial hair after making the music video for her popular song 'Lips Are Moving'.

During an appearance on 'The Kelly Clarkson Show', Meghan shared: 'I saw it in the ‘Lips Are Moving’ music video. They're like, ‘We're gonna do a close-up on your lips.’ I was like, ‘I have a moustache. Why did no one tell me?'

'And so on big important days, when I know we're doing a music video, I will shave the night before [or] the day of.'

Kelly, 41, also revealed that she experiences similar problems.

She said: 'I’m blonde, so then when I go in the sun, it looks like I'm a 'Twilight' vampire because I glisten. My beard will glisten.'

The popular singer who often reaches the top of the music charts implied that the problem is more widespread than people realize.

She added: 'People don’t talk about this.'



