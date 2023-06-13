Shawn Mendes' New Song Lyrics Teases Connection With Camila Cabello

Fans think Shawn Mendes wrote his newly released song for Camila Cabello.

The singer-songwriter couple recently reconciled after breaking up in November 2021.

Shawn Mendes hinted at his new song by sharing a picture.

Shawn Mendes surprised fans by releasing a new song called 'What the Hell Are We Dying For?' on June 9, 2023. People on the internet started talking about the lyrics and how they might be about Camila Cabello.

3 Shawn Mendes hinted at his new song by sharing a picture. 3 Fans think Shawn Mendes wrote his newly released song for Camila Cabello. 3 The singer-songwriter couple recently reconciled after breaking up in November 2021.

Fans shared their thoughts on what they believe the song is about, and discussed the actual lyrics of the song.

Mendes announced the release of the new song with the caption, 'Started writing this song yesterday morning with my friends in upstate New York & finished it only a few hours ago.. felt important to me to share with you guys in real-time.'

Shawn Mendes hinted at his new song by sharing a picture of the Manhattan skyline with the title written on it. The picture showed smoke from Canadian wildfires. However, he received criticism for this.

People on the internet criticized Mendes for using a natural disaster that is causing harm to many people as a way to promote his music.

While the song directly refers to the wildfires with the lyrics 'Smoke in the air, the city's burnin' down,' it also refers to his feelings for someone he loves and can't stop thinking about.



