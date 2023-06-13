Sydney Sweeney Admits She Still Figuring Out How To Handle Fame

Sydney recently disclosed that she is still in the process of figuring out how to handle fame.

She said 'I talk a lot, I’m very open and it’ll probably be to my detriment.'

However, Sydney Sweeney is 'addicted to sugar'.

Sydney recently disclosed that she is still in the process of figuring out how to handle fame.

3 However, Sydney Sweeney is 'addicted to sugar'. 3 Sydney recently disclosed that she is still in the process of figuring out how to handle fame. 3 She said 'I talk a lot, I’m very open and it’ll probably be to my detriment.'

Despite experiencing rapid success in recent years, the actress emphasizes that she does not perceive herself as famous.

The 'Euphoria' star told ES Magazine: 'I think I’m still navigating it on a daily basis because I want to be as authentic and genuinely open to the public and my fans as possible. And I think I am.

'I talk a lot, I’m very open and it’ll probably be to my detriment, but I don’t know how people can hide behind an image.

However, Sydney Sweeney is 'addicted to sugar'.

The actress, who is 25 years old, has shared that her eating and drinking habits have been influenced by her parents and her fondness for sugary treats.

The blonde beauty told PEOPLE: 'When I was little I loved Shirley Temples, and I loved Sprite and my parents kept being like, ‘It's all you drink, it's all you drink. You need to drink water'. And I think that they made a comment, they were like, ‘You couldn't drink water for a week.’ And I was like, ‘Yeah, I can watch me.’ And then I kept doing it.'

Sydney has always loved candy, too. But the actress believes she still has a 'healthy balance' to her diet.

She said: 'I am kind of addicted to sugar. I love candy, and I love sweets. And because of that I was like, ‘Okay, if I drink water it'll balance it out.’ That's kind of been my justification for eating desserts and candy. It's like I have a healthy balance there.'















