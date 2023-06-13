Stay Informed: Latest COVID-19 Updates in Pakistan - 13 June 2023

- Total of 0 new cases reported in last 24 hours
- Total of 0 new deaths reported in last 24 hours
- Number of reported active case 0 so far
The first instance of Coronavirus was accounted from Karachi on February 26, 2020. Progressively, the infection spreads into different districts cross country and has presently become plague. The pandemic is moving like a wave most important point is that nobody is safe until everyone is safe because infectious diseases do not respect borders.
Here’s the latest update on the COVID-19 pandemic in Pakistan:
Pakistan recorded 0 new corona virus infections, while the active cases increased to 0 and number of total death increased to 0 according to the COVID-19 Health Advisory platform; National Command & Operations Center.
After COVID, we must strive for a better, safer, and more equitable world. We need to improve our preparedness, ensure that everyone has genuine access to health care, structure our societies to reduce factors that increase the likelihood and severity of pandemics, such as overcrowding, marginalization, and inequality, and last but not least, take care of our planet's health, including climate change, animal habitat, and forest health.
COVID-19 Statistics as per regions:
|AJK
|Cases in Last 24 hr
|3
|Recovered in Last 24 hr
|2
|Deaths in Last 24 hr
|0
|Total Confirm Cases
|44,444
|Total Active Cases
|1,134
|Balochistan
|Cases in Last 24 hr
|2
|Recovered in Last 24 hr
|2
|Deaths in Last 24 hr
|0
|Total Confirm Cases
|36,068
|Total Active Cases
|582
|GB
|Cases in Last 24 hr
|5
|Recovered in Last 24 hr
|2
|Deaths in Last 24 hr
|0
|Total Confirm Cases
|12,151
|Total Active Cases
|414
|Islamabad
|Cases in Last 24 hr
|4
|Recovered in Last 24 hr
|1
|Deaths in Last 24 hr
|0
|Total Confirm Cases
|140,283
|Total Active Cases
|5,112
|KPK
|Cases in Last 24 hr
|3
|Recovered in Last 24 hr
|2
|Deaths in Last 24 hr
|1
|Total Confirm Cases
|225,402
|Total Active Cases
|6,140
|Punjab
|Cases in Last 24 hr
|2
|Recovered in Last 24 hr
|2
|Deaths in Last 24 hr
|1
|Total Confirm Cases
|525,376
|Total Active Cases
|19,967
|Sindh
|Cases in Last 24 hr
|8
|Recovered in Last 24 hr
|3
|Deaths in Last 24 hr
|0
|Total Confirm Cases
|596,907
|Total Active Cases
|21,406
