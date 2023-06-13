Babar Azam Tops Batting Charts At Number Four In WTC 2021-2023

Babar outperformed Virat Kohli of India and Steve Smith of Australia

Hayden commended Babar's batting skills

Babar Azam, the captain of the Pakistani cricket team, had the highest average among number four batsmen in the recently concluded World Test Championship (WTC) 2021-2023.

With an average of 69.10 in 20 innings, Babar outperformed Virat Kohli of India and Steve Smith of Australia.

Steve Smith, who led Australia to victory in the WTC, had the second-best average of 55.40 in 30 innings, including six fifties and four centuries. Joe Root from England ranked third with an average of 54.20 in 34 innings, featuring eight fifties and six centuries.

Sri Lanka's Angelo Mathews had an average of 48.40 with two fifties and two centuries in 16 innings, while Virat Kohli had the lowest average among the top five batsmen, scoring at 34.65 per match with three fifties and a century.

On June 11th, Australia defeated India comfortably by 209 runs to win the WTC final. India fell short in their second innings, getting bowled out for 234 while chasing a target of 444 runs.

Former Australian cricketer Matthew Hayden, who worked as a batting mentor for the Pakistan team during T20 World Cups, praised Babar Azam as one of the modern-day greats alongside Steve Smith and Virat Kohli.

Hayden commended Babar's batting skills and acknowledged him as a once-in-a-lifetime cricketer of this generation.