Moeen Ali's Hilarious Response: "I Replied With LOL" In Conversation With Stokes

Moeen Ali is poised to make a comeback to Test cricket

Ben Stokes has emerged victorious in 11 out of 13 Tests

Moeen Ali, the versatile cricketer, has disclosed a conversation he had with England captain Ben Stokes. According to Ali, Stokes requested him to participate in The Ashes 2023.

“Stokes sent me a message saying ‘Ashes?’ I responded with ‘LOL,” Moeen revealed in a press conference on Tuesday.

Moeen Ali, the all-rounder, is poised to make a comeback to Test cricket for England after Jack Leach's withdrawal due to a back injury. A single-word communication from Ben Stokes was sufficient to convince Moeen to reconsider his retirement from Test matches.

The 35-year-old mentioned that only Stokes could have convinced him, and initially, he thought Stokes was kidding when he heard the news about Leach.

“Then the news came through and I had a chat with him,” he said.

“That was it. It’s the Ashes. To be part of it would be amazing,” he said.

“We reached out to ‘Mo’ early this week about returning to test cricket. Having had a couple of days to reflect, Mo is excited to join the squad and play test cricket again,” ECB men’s managing director Rob Key said.

“His vast experience, along with his all-round ability, will benefit our Ashes campaign.”

Having made his Test debut in 2014, Moeen Ali's most recent Test appearance was against India at the Oval in September 2021. He is now eagerly anticipating his comeback in the Ashes series.

“There are no question marks over any shots you play, which gives me licence to play a few more rash shots, I guess.

“Even with the ball, he is more on the aggressive side. I know I go for runs but Stokesy also knows there are some wicket-taking deliveries in between. That’s all he cares about,” he said.

It is worth mentioning that Moeen Ali has accumulated 2,914 runs in 64 Test matches, maintaining an average of 28.29. Additionally, he has taken 195 wickets using his off-spin bowling skills.

The upcoming Ashes series holds immense anticipation, particularly because England, led by captain Ben Stokes, has emerged victorious in 11 out of 13 Tests in the past year.

They have showcased their distinctive 'Bazball' style of play. On the other hand, Australia recently clinched the World Test Championship title by defeating India by 209 runs at the Oval in London.