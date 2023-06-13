Board Of Higher Secondary Education Postpones Papers

BIEK postponed papers to be held on June 14 and June 15.

The dates of postponed papers will be announced later.

Cyclone Biparjoy now lies about 410km south of Karachi.

KARACHI: Board of Higher Secondary Education have been postponed the papers scheduled to be held in Karachi due to Tropical Cyclone Biparjoy.

In a statement from the Board of Higher Secondary Education, it has been said that the Board of Intermediate Education, Karachi has postponed the papers to be held on June 14 and June 15.

According to the notification, the dates of the postponed papers will be announced later.

On the other hand, according to the Pakistan Meteorologist Department (PMD)'s latest advisory, the cyclone over the northeast Arabian Sea has moved further north-northwestward during the last six hours.

Biparjoy now lies about 410km south of Karachi, 400km south of Thatta, near Latitude 21.2°N and Longitude 66.6°E.

The Met Office said that the maximum sustained surface winds are 150-160kmph gusts 180kmph around the system centre and sea conditions are phenomenal around the system centre with a maximum wave height of 30 feet.