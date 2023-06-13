Trial Begins For Man Accused Of Killing Three Female Job Managers In French HR Murders

Man on trial for allegedly murdering three women blamed for career setback.

Man on Trial in France for Allegedly Murdering Three Women Blamed for Ruining His Career

Gabriel Fortin, aged 48, was apprehended in Valence in 2021, following the fatal shootings of two human resources managers who had participated in his dismissal years earlier.

Another victim, employed at a job center, also lost her life in the attacks. Fortin, nicknamed the 'HR killer' by the media, is additionally charged with attempted murder of another manager.

At the time of his arrest, Fortin was unemployed and has since remained silent, refusing to cooperate with investigators.

A series of killings occurred in different locations in France. Estelle Luce, a Human Resources manager, was shot in the head in her company's car park in Alsace. Later that evening, another HR manager, Bertrand Meichel, was shot at his home by a person pretending to be a pizza delivery person. Fortunately, Meichel survived the attack.

Two days later, in Valence, a masked man entered a local job center and fatally shot the benefits director, Patricia Pasquion. Shortly after, another HR manager, Géraldine Caclin, was killed at an environmental services company near Valence. The gunman's getaway car's license plate led the police to Gabriel Fortin, who was immediately linked to the subsequent murder.

In 2009, Géraldine Caclin, one of the victims, had been involved in the dismissal process of Gabriel Fortin after a failed trial period. Fortin later registered with the Valence job center, and his unemployment benefits eventually ceased. Although Patricia Pasquion, another victim, never interacted with Fortin, investigators believe he harbored resentment towards the center's staff.

The police quickly established a connection between Fortin and the earlier shootings in eastern France. The dismissals of Estelle Luce and Bertrand Meichel from a different company in 2006, over 14 years prior, were linked to Fortin's motive.

During a two-year investigation, authorities meticulously examined Fortin's computer data, uncovering substantial evidence of his enduring bitterness and his efforts to monitor the victims' activities.

Gabriel Fortin stood trial in Valence, facing charges of three murders and attempted murder. Prior to the trial, the sister of Patricia Pasquion condemned Fortin's actions as an act of cowardice, emphasizing his use of violence against defenseless women without any attempt at communication or understanding.















