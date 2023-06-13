Cameron Smith At Peace With Decision To Join LIV Golf Ahead Of U.S. Open

Cameron Smith said he is happy with his decision to join LIV Golf.

Smith said he is still unsure of what the future holds for the two tours.

The U.S. Open will start on Thursday.

Days after the PGA Tour and the Saudi-backed LIV Golf announced their unexpected merger, Cameron Smith declared on Monday before the U.S. Open that he is content with his decision to join LIV Golf.

The tournament at the Los Angeles Country Club is the first major since the announcement, which angered PGA Tour players. Many of them refused the offer of enormous payouts from LIV Golf and claimed they felt caught off guard by the news.

Smith, who won the British Open the previous year and became one of the face of LIV, said he thought joining the competing tour was the right move, merger or not.

'I'm very happy with where I'm at. I obviously made that decision for a few different reasons,' said Smith, who has had little luck at the U.S. Open as he missed the cut the previous two years.

'It's too early to say, I think, with what's going to go on here. Like I said, I know as much as everyone else, and it's going to be interesting to see how the next few months, maybe even year, kind of plays out.'

Smith told reporters that he initially believed the news of the merger to be 'kind of a joke that had come out' and he would not say whether he would contemplate playing on the PGA Tour again in 2019. The two sides will now operate as a single commercial organization.

'I think there's still a lot of stuff to be worked out, and as time goes on, we'll get to know more and more,' he said.

'But there's definitely a lot of curious players, I think, on both sides as to what the future is going to look like.'

