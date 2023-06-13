Pakistan Hockey Federation Receives Special Fund For Asian Champions Trophy Preparations

PSB presented a cheque worth Rs25 million to Haider Hussain

Pakistan Hockey Federation has initiated a training camp in Lahore

The Pakistan Hockey Federation (PHF) has received a special fund for the upcoming Asian Champions Trophy in India, in accordance with the commitment made by the Pakistan Sports Board (PSB) and the Ministry of Inter-Provincial Coordination (IPC).

On Tuesday, the PSB presented a cheque worth Rs25 million to Haider Hussain, the PHF's general secretary.

Expressing gratitude, the PHF secretary extended his thanks to the PSB and IPC minister, Ehsan Mazari, for their generous financial assistance.

'We are thankful to PSB and IPC minister Ehsan Mazari for giving us a special grant,' he said.

Despite initially facing a lack of financial assistance for the Asian Junior Cup in Oman, the Pakistan Hockey Federation (PHF) has managed to secure a special grant of Rs25 million for the tournament's preparations.

The event is scheduled to take place in Chennai, India, from August 3-12. However, Pakistan's participation is contingent upon obtaining permission from the government.

The previous edition of the Asian Champions Trophy was held in Dhaka in 2021, where South Korea emerged victorious by defeating Japan in the final through a penalty shootout. In the bronze medal match, India secured a 4-3 victory over Pakistan.

India and Pakistan hold the record for being the most successful teams in the Asian Champions Trophy. The Indian men's hockey team claimed the championship title in 2011 and 2016.

In the 2018 edition held in Oman, both Pakistan and India were declared joint winners after the final match was canceled due to inclement weather.

It is important to mention that the Pakistan Hockey Federation (PHF) has initiated a training camp in Lahore, where 45 players have been called to participate. The training camp commenced today.

Probables for training camp





Goalkeepers: Abdullah Shafique, Akmal Hussain, Ali Raza, Mohammad Faizan Janjua, Waqar, Abdullah Sheikh, Bilal Khan

Defenders: Arbaz Ahmed, Mohammad Sufiyan Khan, Mohammad Abdullah, Aqeel Ahmed, Mohammad Bilal Aslam, Saad Shafique

Midfielders: Junaid Manzoor, Ihtisham Aslam, Mohammad Murtaza Yaqoob, Mohammad Baqir, Arbaz Ayaz, Mohammad Nadeem Khan, Mohammad Zain, Mohammad Amad

Forwards: Rana Abdul Waheed, Mohammad Umar Bhutta, Afraz, Abdul Hannan Shahid, Roman, Mohammad Shahzaib Khan, Usama Bashir, Mohammad Imran, Arshad Liaquat, Abdul Wahab, Abdur Rehman, Zikriya Hayat, Ali Murtaza, Basharat Ali, Abdul Qayyum, Bilal Akram, Mohammad Adnan, Rana Sohail Riyaz, Waqar Ali, Shoaib Khan, Abdul Wajid, Taimur Javed Khan, Syed Shehbaz Haider, Mohammad Arsalan