Can You Find The Blinking Black Cat? A Challenging Optical Illusion

The cat blinks its eyes, finally revealing its true position.

The post garnered significant attention with likes and comments.

The post was shared on Instagram.

The Internet is rife with optical illusions and puzzles that can leave you perplexed. Many individuals enjoy solving problems and using their minds to find a solution. And if you enjoy it as well, we have something interesting for you. In a video, you must locate the black cat. This may appear straightforward, but finding the cat can be difficult.

Someone can be seen putting googly eyes on a black mat in a video shared by Instagram user @blackcatsmylove. After that, they ask whether you can find the cat on the carpet. Finally, near the end of the film, the man urges the cat to blink its eyes to reveal its true location.

This post was published only a few days ago. It has received almost six lakh likes since it was posted. The post has also received a number of likes and comments.



