Challenging Brain Teaser: Solving The Broken Calculator Puzzle

These types of puzzles are a popular choice among puzzle fans because they might be about numbers, words, shapes, or patterns. They are not only amusing, but they also aid to improve your cognitive abilities. A famous online brain teaser has now become a source of consternation for many. It shows fragmented displays of four calculators and challenges viewers to figure out what each symbol represents as a number. Do you believe you have the intelligence to solve this particular brain teaser?

“The broken calculator: puzzle of maths, logic and pattern recognition,” says the caption of the Reddit brain teaser. The graphic contains four examples in which different symbols represent different numbers. Each example contains a total of two or more numbers, and the difficulty is to figure out what each sign represents. The brain teaser also inquires as to what is incorrect with the calculator's display. 'The display of my calculator is broken, and each number is replaced with a unique symbol!' says a text insert on the brain teaser. Can you tell out what number each symbol represents based on the examples? What, more crucially, is wrong with the display?'

The brain teaser has received over 100 upvotes since it was uploaded on Reddit a few hours ago. It has also received numerous remarks.



