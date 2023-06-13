Oppo A57 Price In Pakistan & Specs

The Oppo A57 is a feature-packed smartphone with a 6.53-inch IPS LCD display.

It has Helio G35 processor.

It has 3GB of RAM and 64GB of internal storage.

The Oppo A57 is a feature-packed smartphone that offers a seamless user experience. With its sleek design and impressive specifications, it is sure to attract the attention of smartphone enthusiasts.

The device sports a 6.53 -inch IPS LCD display with a resolution of 720 x 1612 pixels, delivering vibrant colors and sharp visuals. It is powered by a Helio G35 processor, coupled with 3GB of RAM, ensuring smooth performance and efficient multitasking.

The Oppo A57 excels in the camera department, featuring a 13-megapixel rear camera that captures clear and detailed photos. The front-facing camera is a standout feature, boasting a 8-megapixel sensor, allowing users to capture stunning selfies with enhanced beauty effects.

Storage-wise, the device offers 64GB of internal storage, expandable up to 256GB via a microSD card slot, providing ample space for storing photos, videos, and other multimedia files.

The smartphone runs on Oppo's ColorOS 12.1, based on Android 11 OS, offering a user-friendly interface and a range of customization options.

With its impressive camera capabilities, efficient performance, and ample storage, the Oppo A57 is a reliable smartphone that caters to the needs of photography enthusiasts and multitaskers.

Oppo A57 price in Pakistan

The Oppo A57 price in Pakistan is Rs. 49,999/-

Oppo A57 specifications