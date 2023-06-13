language: English
OPEN APP
index.html
in the news
Oppo A57 Price In Pakistan & Specs

Oppo A57 Price In Pakistan & Specs

Web Desk 13 Jun , 2023 08:00 AM

Open In App
Oppo A57 Price In Pakistan & Specs
  • The Oppo A57 is a feature-packed smartphone with a 6.53-inch IPS LCD display.
  • It has Helio G35 processor.
  • It has 3GB of RAM and 64GB of internal storage.

The Oppo A57 is a feature-packed smartphone that offers a seamless user experience. With its sleek design and impressive specifications, it is sure to attract the attention of smartphone enthusiasts.

The device sports a 6.53 -inch IPS LCD display with a resolution of 720 x 1612 pixels, delivering vibrant colors and sharp visuals. It is powered by a Helio G35 processor, coupled with 3GB of RAM, ensuring smooth performance and efficient multitasking.

The Oppo A57 excels in the camera department, featuring a 13-megapixel rear camera that captures clear and detailed photos. The front-facing camera is a standout feature, boasting a 8-megapixel sensor, allowing users to capture stunning selfies with enhanced beauty effects.

Storage-wise, the device offers 64GB of internal storage, expandable up to 256GB via a microSD card slot, providing ample space for storing photos, videos, and other multimedia files.

It has 3GB of RAM and 64GB of internal storage. 3

It has 3GB of RAM and 64GB of internal storage.

The Oppo A57 is a feature-packed smartphone with a 6.53-inch IPS LCD display. 3

The Oppo A57 is a feature-packed smartphone with a 6.53-inch IPS LCD display.

It has Helio G35 processor. 3

It has Helio G35 processor.

The smartphone runs on Oppo's ColorOS 12.1, based on Android 11 OS, offering a user-friendly interface and a range of customization options.

With its impressive camera capabilities, efficient performance, and ample storage, the Oppo A57 is a reliable smartphone that caters to the needs of photography enthusiasts and multitaskers.

Oppo A57 price in Pakistan

The Oppo A57 price in Pakistan is Rs. 49,999/-

Oppo A57 specifications

Build OS Android 11 OS
UI ColorOS 12.1
Dimensions 163.7 x 75 x 8 mm
Weight 187 g
SIM Dual Sim, Dual Standby (Nano-SIM)
Colors Glowing Green, Glowing Black
Frequency 2G Band SIM1: SIM1 GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
3G Band HSDPA 850 / 900 / 2100
4G Band LTE band 1(2100), 3(1800), 5(850), 8(900), 38(2600), 39(1900), 40(2300), 41(2500)
Processor CPU Octa-core (4 x 2.3 GHz Cortex-A53 + 4 x 1.8 GHz Cortex-A53)
Chipset MediaTek MT6765G Helio G35 (12 nm)
GPU PowerVR GE8320
Display Technology IPS LCD Capacitive Touchscreen, 16M Colors, Multitouch
Size 6.53 Inches
Resolution 720 x 1612 Pixels (~270 PPI)
Extra Features 60Hz
Memory Built-in 64GB Built-in, 3GB RAM
Card microSDXC
Camera Main Dual 13 MP, f/2.2, 26mm (wide), 1/3.06', AF + 2 MP, f/2.4, (depth), LED Flash
Features Geo-tagging, touch focus, face detection, HDR, panorama, Video ([email protected])
Front 8 MP, f/2.0, (wide), HDR, Video ([email protected])
Connectivity WLAN Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band, hotspot
Bluetooth v5.0 with A2DP, LE
GPS Yes + A-GPS support
Radio FM Radio
USB USB-C port
NFC No
Data GPRS, EDGE, 3G (HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps), 4G LTE
Features Sensors Accelerometer, Compass, FingerPrint, Proximity
Audio 3.5mm Audio Jack, MP4/H.264/FLAC player, MP3/eAAC+/WAV player, Speaker Phone
Browser HTML5
Messaging SMS (threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Email
Games built-in + downloadable
Torch Yes
Extra IPX4 water resistant, IP5X dust resistant ,Glass front, Plastic frame, Plastic back, Document viewer, Photo/video editor
Battery Capacity (Li-Po Non removable), 5000 mAh

- Fast charging 33W, 50% in 30 min

End of Article
No COMMENT ON THIS STORY
COVID-19 CASES

CONFIRMED CASES

690,345,361[+10*]

DEATHS

6,891,235[+0*]

Full Coverage

CONFIRMED CASES

1,581,104[+0*]

DEATHS

30,660[+0*]

Full Coverage

Next Story