Oppo F19 Price In Pakistan & Specifications

- The Oppo F19 has a 6.43-inch AMOLED, FHD+ display.
- The smartphone has a Qualcomm Snapdragon 662 processor.
- The device includes 8 GB of RAM and 128 GB of built-in storage.
The Oppo F19 is one of the most well known smartphone that is available for purchase at an attractive price range. The smartphone has a Qualcomm SM6115 Snapdragon 662 (11 nm) octa-core processor.
The Oppo F19 has a 6.43-inch AMOLED display with a FHD+ resolution of 1080 x 2400 pixels, which gives a great multimedia experience. The runs on Android 11, ColorOS 11.1 operating system.
The smartphone features 8 GB of FASTEST RAM and 128 GB of built-in storage. It is a good amount of storage to download and store a massive amount of data and useful files.
The Oppo F19 has a great device in term of cameras. The primary camera of the phone is 48 megapixels. where as the front facing camera of the phone is 16 megapixels. Both cameras performs great and capture high resolution of pictures and videos.
The phone is available in two great colors: Prism Black, Midnight Blue. An under display, optical fingerprint scanner adds an extra security layer to the device.
The smartphone is equipped by a 5000 mAh, non-removable battery with 33 W of fast charging support.
Oppo F19 price in Pakistan
The Oppo F19 price in Pakistan is Rs. 36,999.
Oppo F19 specifications
|Build
|OS
|Android 11 OS
|UI
|Color OS 11.1
|Dimensions
|160.3 x 73.8 x 7.95 mm
|Weight
|175 g
|SIM
|Dual Sim, Dual Standby (Nano-SIM)
|Colors
|Prism Black, Midnight Blue
|Frequency
|2G Band
| SIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
|3G Band
|HSDPA 850 / 900 / 1700(AWS) / 1900 / 2100
|4G Band
|LTE
|Processor
|CPU
|Octa-core (4 x 2.0 GHz Kryo 260 Gold + 4 x 1.8 GHz Kryo 260 Silver)
|Chipset
|Qualcomm SM6115 Snapdragon 662 (11 nm)
|GPU
|Adreno 610
|Display
|Technology
|AMOLED Capacitive Touchscreen, Multitouch
|Size
|6.4 Inches
|Resolution
|1080 x 2400 Pixels (~409 PPI)
|Extra Features
|430 nits (typ), 800 nits (peak)
|Memory
|Built-in
|128GB Built-in, 6GB RAM
|Card
|microSDXC
|Camera
|Main
|Triple Camera: 48 MP, f/1.7, 26mm (wide), 1/2.0', PDAF + 2 MP, f/2.4, (macro) + 2 MP, f/2.4, (depth), LED Flash
|Features
|HDR, panorama, Touch to focus, Video ([email protected])
|Front
|16 MP, f/2.4, 27mm (wide), 1/3.06', Panorama, Video ([email protected])
|Connectivity
|WLAN
|Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot
|Bluetooth
|v5.0 with A2DP, LE, apt-X
|GPS
|Yes + A-GPS support & Glonass, BDS, GALILEO, BDS
|Radio
|FM Radio (Unspecified)
|USB
|USB Type-C 2.0, USB On-The-Go
|NFC
|No
|Data
|GPRS, Edge, 3G (HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps), 4G LTE-A
|Features
|Sensors
|Accelerometer, Compass, Fingerprint (under display, optical), Gyro, Proximity
|Audio
|3.5mm Audio Jack, Speaker Phone
|Browser
|HTML5
|Messaging
|SMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM
|Games
|Built-in + Downloadable
|Torch
|Yes
|Extra
|Active noise cancellation with dedicated mic, Document viewer, Photo viewer/editor
|Battery
|Capacity
|(Li-Po Non removable), 5000 mAh
|- Fast charging 33W, 54% in 30 min (advertised), SuperVOOC 2.0
Disclaimer: 'We encourage you to verify all rates and specifications with the respective service providers or vendors before making any purchases or taking any action based on the information presented on this website.'
End of Article
- READ MORE NEWS ON
- Ac
- Galileo
- Oppo F19
- Oppo F19 display
- Oppo F19 price
- Pakistan
COVID-19 CASES
CONFIRMED CASES
690,295,157[+0*]
DEATHS
6,890,597[+0*]
CONFIRMED CASES
1,581,095[+0*]
DEATHS
30,660[+0*]