Oppo F19 Price In Pakistan & Specifications

The Oppo F19 is one of the most well known smartphone that is available for purchase at an attractive price range. The smartphone has a Qualcomm SM6115 Snapdragon 662 (11 nm) octa-core processor.

The Oppo F19 has a 6.43-inch AMOLED display with a FHD+ resolution of 1080 x 2400 pixels, which gives a great multimedia experience. The runs on Android 11, ColorOS 11.1 operating system.

The smartphone features 8 GB of FASTEST RAM and 128 GB of built-in storage. It is a good amount of storage to download and store a massive amount of data and useful files.

The Oppo F19 has a great device in term of cameras. The primary camera of the phone is 48 megapixels. where as the front facing camera of the phone is 16 megapixels. Both cameras performs great and capture high resolution of pictures and videos.

The phone is available in two great colors: Prism Black, Midnight Blue. An under display, optical fingerprint scanner adds an extra security layer to the device.

The smartphone is equipped by a 5000 mAh, non-removable battery with 33 W of fast charging support.

Oppo F19 price in Pakistan

The Oppo F19 price in Pakistan is Rs. 36,999.

Oppo F19 specifications

Build OS Android 11 OS UI Color OS 11.1 Dimensions 160.3 x 73.8 x 7.95 mm Weight 175 g SIM Dual Sim, Dual Standby (Nano-SIM) Colors Prism Black, Midnight Blue Frequency 2G Band SIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900

SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900 3G Band HSDPA 850 / 900 / 1700(AWS) / 1900 / 2100 4G Band LTE Processor CPU Octa-core (4 x 2.0 GHz Kryo 260 Gold + 4 x 1.8 GHz Kryo 260 Silver) Chipset Qualcomm SM6115 Snapdragon 662 (11 nm) GPU Adreno 610 Display Technology AMOLED Capacitive Touchscreen, Multitouch Size 6.4 Inches Resolution 1080 x 2400 Pixels (~409 PPI) Extra Features 430 nits (typ), 800 nits (peak) Memory Built-in 128GB Built-in, 6GB RAM Card microSDXC Camera Main Triple Camera: 48 MP, f/1.7, 26mm (wide), 1/2.0', PDAF + 2 MP, f/2.4, (macro) + 2 MP, f/2.4, (depth), LED Flash Features HDR, panorama, Touch to focus, Video ([email protected]) Front 16 MP, f/2.4, 27mm (wide), 1/3.06', Panorama, Video ([email protected]) Connectivity WLAN Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot Bluetooth v5.0 with A2DP, LE, apt-X GPS Yes + A-GPS support & Glonass, BDS, GALILEO, BDS Radio FM Radio (Unspecified) USB USB Type-C 2.0, USB On-The-Go NFC No Data GPRS, Edge, 3G (HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps), 4G LTE-A Features Sensors Accelerometer, Compass, Fingerprint (under display, optical), Gyro, Proximity Audio 3.5mm Audio Jack, Speaker Phone Browser HTML5 Messaging SMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM Games Built-in + Downloadable Torch Yes Extra Active noise cancellation with dedicated mic, Document viewer, Photo viewer/editor Battery Capacity (Li-Po Non removable), 5000 mAh

- Fast charging 33W, 54% in 30 min (advertised), SuperVOOC 2.0





Disclaimer: 'We encourage you to verify all rates and specifications with the respective service providers or vendors before making any purchases or taking any action based on the information presented on this website.'