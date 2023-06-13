Oppo F21 Pro Price In Pakistan & Specifications

- The Oppo F21 Pro has a 6.4-inch AMOLED, 90Hz display.
- The smartphone has a Qualcomm Snapdragon 680 4G processor.
- The device includes 8 GB of RAM and 64 MP of primary camera.
The Oppo F21 Pro is one of the most popular smartphones on the market, and the device is now available for purchase at an affordable price range. The smartphone is powered by the Qualcomm SM6225 Snapdragon 680 4G (6 nm) octa-core processor.
The Oppo F21 Pro has a 6.4-inch AMOLED, 90Hz display with a FHD+ resolution of 1080 x 2400 pixels. The screen size and display resolution are perfect for those who prefer watching movies and playing games on their smartphones. Corning Gorilla Glass 5 shields the display screen.
The device runs on the latest Android 12 ColorOS 12.1 operating system, which offers a great user experience. The gadget features 8 GB of the fastest RAM and 128 GB of built-in storage.
The Oppo F21 Pro has a triple camera setup on the rear of the phone with an LED flash. The primary camera of the phone is 64 megapixels, while the selfie camera is 32 megapixels. Some extra features loaded in the phone's main camera are PDAF, LED flash, HDR, panorama, and FHD video recording.
The phone is available in four great colors: cosmic black, sunset orange, dawnlight gold, and starlight black. A 4500 mAh, non-removable battery powers the smartphone with 33 W of fast charging support.
Oppo F21 Pro price in Pakistan
The Oppo F21 Pro price in Pakistan is Rs. 89,999.
Oppo F21 Pro specifications
|Build
|OS
|Android 12 OS
|UI
|ColorOS 12.1
|Dimensions
|159.9 x 73.2 x 7.5 mm
|Weight
|175 g
|SIM
|Dual Sim, Dual Standby (Nano-SIM)
|Colors
|Cosmic Black, Sunset Orange
|Frequency
|2G Band
| SIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
|3G Band
|HSDPA 850 / 900 / 2100
|4G Band
|LTE band 1(2100), 3(1800), 5(850), 7(2600), 8(900), 34(2000), 38(2600), 39(1900), 40(2300), 41(2500)
|Processor
|CPU
|Octa-core (4 x 2.4 GHz Kryo 265 Gold + 4 x 1.9 GHz Kryo 265 Silver)
|Chipset
|Qualcomm SM6225 Snapdragon 680 4G (6 nm)
|GPU
|Adreno 610
|Display
|Technology
|AMOLED Capacitive Touchscreen, Multitouch
|Size
|6.43 Inches
|Resolution
|1080 x 2400 Pixels (~409 PPI)
|Protection
|Corning Gorilla Glass 5
|Extra Features
|90Hz, 430 nits (typ), 600 nits (HBM), 800 nits (peak)
|Memory
|Built-in
|128GB Built-in, 8GB RAM, UFS 2.2
|Card
|microSD Card, (supports up to 1TB)
|Camera
|Main
|Triple Camera: 64 MP, f/1.7, 26mm (wide), 1/2.0', PDAF + 2 MP, f/3.3, (microscope) + 2 MP, f/2.4, (depth), LED Flash
|Features
|Phase detection, Geo-tagging, touch focus, face detection, HDR, panorama, Video ([email protected], gyro-EIS)
|Front
|32 MP, f/2.4, 24mm (wide), 1/2.74', Panorama, HDR, Video ([email protected], gyro-EIS)
|Connectivity
|WLAN
|Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot
|Bluetooth
|v5.1 with A2DP, LE, apt-X HD
|GPS
|Yes + A-GPS support, & GLONASS, GALILEO, QZSS
|Radio
|FM Radio
|USB
|USB Type-C 2.0, USB On-The-Go
|NFC
|No
|Data
|GPRS, Edge, 3G (HSPA 42.2/11.5 Mbps), 4G LTE-A
|Features
|Sensors
|Accelerometer, Compass, Fingerprint (under display, optical), Gyro, Proximity
|Audio
|3.5mm Audio Jack, MP4/H.264/FLAC player, MP3/eAAC+/WAV player, Speaker Phone
|Browser
|HTML5
|Messaging
|SMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM
|Games
|Built-in + Downloadable
|Torch
|Yes
|Extra
|Active noise cancellation with dedicated mic, Document editor, Photo/video editor
|Battery
|Capacity
|(Li-Po Non removable), 4500 mAh
|- Fast charging 33W, Reverse charging
