The Job Is Done, Says Nikola Jokic, As Nuggets Clinch First Ever NBA Title

The Nuggets defeated the Miami Heat 94-89 to win the NBA Championship.

Nikola Jokic was named the Finals MVP after averaging 28.1 points.

The Nuggets won their first NBA Championship since 1975.

The Denver Nuggets defeated the Miami Heat 94-89 on Monday to win the NBA Championship for Mile High City. Serbian center Nikola Jokic led all scorers with 28 points and was voted the Finals' Most Valuable Player.

The Nuggets won the best-of-seven series 4-1 in front of a boisterous maximum crowd gathered in Ball Arena eager to celebrate, ending a 47-year title drought.

Jokic led the Nuggets once more, finishing a dominant postseason effort with a double-double of 28 points and 16 rebounds.

'The job is done, we can go home now,' said Jokic, whose trophy case also includes two NBA MVP Awards. 'It was an amazing effort by the team.

'That is why basketball is a fun sport, it is a live thing, you cannot say this going to happen, there are so many factors.

'I'm just happy we won the game.'

Canadian Jamal Murray added 14 points, and Michael Porter Jr. chipped in 16 points and 13 rebounds for Denver.

Miami was led by Jimmy Butler's 21 points.

In the postseason, the eighth-seeded Heat beat the odds by defeating the Milwaukee Bucks, New York Knicks, and Boston Celtics; nonetheless, the task they faced on Monday was virtually insurmountable.

Only the 2016 Cleveland Cavaliers, out of the 36 teams that trailed 3-1 in an NBA Finals, rallied to win the Larry O'Brien Championship Trophy.

Ball Arena has been a veritable fortress for the Nuggets, who entered Game Five 9-1 at home throughout the postseason, making the task even more difficult.

However, Miami was the victim of that one defeat in Game 2.

Tyler Herro, a guard who had been out for nearly two months due to a fractured right hand, was made available for the game, but he never took the court.

Miami got out to a good start, leading 5-0 before the Nuggets picked up the pace and embarked on a 12-0 run, energizing the fans.

Miami led 24-22 at the end of the first quarter after the Heat took a timeout and came back with an 11-2 run of their own to restore the lead.

The Nuggets struggled with mistakes and bad shooting in the second quarter, going 1-15 from outside the arc, while the tenacious Heat held strong in the intense atmosphere of Ball Arena, taking a 51-44 lead into halftime.

The Heat held onto a 71-70 lead at the end of a grueling third quarter when the Nuggets came out with urgency.

Butler attempted to save the game late in the fourth, scoring eight straight points and two free throws to put the Heat ahead 89-88 with just under two minutes remaining in the hope of sending the series back to Miami for Game Six.

However, the Nuggets would not go down without a fight. A layup by Bruce Brown gave Denver a 90-89 advantage that they would not relinquish.

Coach Michael Malone of the Denver Nuggets used the occasion to enthuse fans even more by promising them that other championships would follow their first.

'I've got news for everyone out there,” Malone said. 'We are not satisfied with one.'