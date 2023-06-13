Hamad Shoaib Impresses Dance Moves On Vicky Kaushal's Viral Film Song

Hammad Shoaib wows fans with his impeccable dance skills to the viral song "Gaddian Uchia Rakhain"

Hammad Shoaib's flawless moves captivate viewers and highlight his talent in the realm of dance

Bollywood songs from the movie "Zara Hatke Zara Bachke" gain immense popularity in Pakistan

Pakistani actor and accomplished dancer Hammad Shoaib enthusiastically joined the trend and showcased his impeccable dance skills to the viral song 'Gaddian Uchia Rakhain.'

Known for his ability to effortlessly groove to popular tracks, Hammad Shoaib thoroughly enjoyed dancing to this hit song. His flawless moves once again captivated viewers and highlighted his talent in the realm of dance.

The songs from Vicky Kaushal and Sara Ali Khan's latest Bollywood movie 'Zara Hatke Zara Bachke' have gained immense popularity in Pakistan. Songs like 'Tu Chahiye,' 'Tere Vaste,' and 'Gaddian Uchia Rakhain' have become viral on Instagram reels.









These trending Bollywood songs have captivated both Indian and Pakistani audiences, with the song 'Gaddian Uchia Rakhain' going particularly viral in Pakistan after Vicky Kaushal's video.





3 Bollywood songs from the movie "Zara Hatke Zara Bachke" gain immense popularity in Pakistan 3 Hammad Shoaib wows fans with his impeccable dance skills to the viral song "Gaddian Uchia Rakhain" 3 Hammad Shoaib's flawless moves captivate viewers and highlight his talent in the realm of dance





Hammad Shoaib's dance moves garnered immense appreciation from fans, with some even claiming he was better than Vicky Kaushal. While one social media user remarked that he was trying to imitate Vicky Kaushal, Hammad clarified that this was not the case.

Many supporters believed that Hammad Shoaib deserved an opportunity to showcase his dancing skills at award shows. Actor Imran Ashraf also expressed his admiration for Hammad's dance performance.







