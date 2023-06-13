Marina Khan, Sania Saeed Join ACF's Ayesha Chundrigar For Short Film On Animal Rights

ACF recently announced its collaboration with renowned actresses to produce a short film.

Animal Rescue Foundation ACF recently announced its collaboration with renowned actress Marina Khan and veteran actress Sania Saeed to produce a short film titled 'Aisa He Hota Hai.' The film aims to shed light on the issue of animal rights in Pakistan. ACF founder Ayesha Chundrigar wrote the script, and Marina Khan will direct the five-minute film, with Sania Saeed starring in it.

In an interview with The Current, Ayesha Chundrigar explained the motivation behind the project. She emphasized that animal abuse is not an isolated issue but interconnected with other societal problems. The film, made on a minimal budget, goes beyond being solely about animals and delves into broader themes. Chundrigar, a psychotherapist by profession, highlighted her observations of human behavior and the correlation between animal abuse and other social issues.

Chundrigar's idea for the film emerged from her realization of the deep connection between animal abuse and wider societal challenges. She recognized the need to address this issue through the powerful medium of film to reach a wide audience. Sania Saeed, a long-time animal activist, enthusiastically joined the project and also contributed to the dialogue by translating it into Urdu.

Sania Saeed facilitated Ayesha's connection to producer Imaan, Marina Khan's niece, who further supported the project. Marina Khan, known for her love for animals, has visited ACF multiple times and even adopted a paralyzed puppy. Chundrigar expressed her gratitude for the collaboration with Marina and Sania, highlighting their inspiration and the ease with which the project came together.

Marina Khan shared her motivation for participating in the project, emphasizing the importance of empathy towards animals and the respect they deserve as creations of God. The rising cases of animal cruelty in Pakistan, including the tragic death of the elephant Noor Jehan and incidents of dog culling, have drawn attention to the need for societal change.

ACF has been actively using its social media platforms to raise awareness about animal rights, advocating for empathy and compassion towards animals. Chundrigar acknowledged the poor state of animal rights in Pakistan and the importance of highlighting the cause to create a compassionate society. ACF's efforts over the past decade have aimed to make animal rights a worthy and recognized cause, leading to increased awareness and actions to protect animals.

Chundrigar stressed, 'The state of animal rights in Pakistan has always been bad, the difference is that animals were never highlighted as a cause being worthy of even talking about. But now you and I are talking about it. Animal rights has become news now, and that is what my organization has been building towards. Because it’s very easy to say something like ‘we need laws’ or ‘we need our rights’. Of course we need them, that’s common sense! But to implement a policy, we need to ensure that the cause is seen as important. This is what my organization has been working towards for the last ten years, we have been building this case to become worthy of news. This is how we know about Noor Jehan, or the rising reports of dog culling, and the reason why people are trying to stop it and those in charge and now taking notice. This is a movement of animal rights, and like any movement its not just going to happen. You cant force it, but let it take shape slow and steady, but you have to be consistent and set an example through your actions. This is what we share on our social media about why animals are important, and what it takes to make a compassionate society. This is what I’m keep doing, because I look at it through a psychological perspective. The moment people start noticing animals, automatically you’ll seem ore things done to benefit them, which is why I’m working on psychological roots of change as oppose to just working on surface level stuff, because that is the way to bring about change not just through laws or policy, but through the mindset.”