Mawra Hocane Shares BTS Photos From Drama Neem With Ameer Gilani

Mawra shared some BTS photos of Neem alongside her co-star Ameer.

Mawra is spotted in traditional Kashmiri attire.

Ameer was seen wearing a blue shalwar kameez with a brown Peshawari chappal.

Mawra Hocane, also known as Mawra Khan, is a Pakistani actress and model who has made a name for herself in the entertainment industry. Mawra began her career as a VJ (video jockey) before transitioning to acting. She made her acting debut with the Pakistani television drama 'Mere Huzoor' in 2012 and received critical acclaim for her performance.

On the other hand, Ameer Gilani is a talented Pakistani actor who has gained recognition for his impressive performances on screen. He made his debut with the drama series 'Log Kya Kahenge' in 2019 and quickly gained attention for his acting skills and charming presence.

Ameer Gilani and Mara Hocane make a beautiful onscreen couple and are adored by their millions of fans, who love to see them together. Currently, Ameer and Mawra are showcasing their acting prowess in the drama serial 'Neem'.

Mawra often shares updates from her professional life with her admirers. Recently, she took to her Instagram account and shared some BTS photos of Neem alongside her co-star Ameer.

Mawra is spotted in traditional Kashmiri attire adorned with beautiful yellow and pink embellishments. Meanwhile, Ameer was seen wearing a blue shalwar kameez with a brown Peshawari chappal. Both stars looked magnificent in traditional attires.

On the work front, Ameer and Mawra were last seen in the drama serial Sabaat, starring Sarah Khan in the role of antagonist.