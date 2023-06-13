Mehar Bano Wows Fans With Freestyle Dance To Doja Cat

Play

Mehar Bano wows fans with a spontaneous dance performance to Doja Cat

The Taxali star showcases her infectious energy and impressive dance moves

Dressed in a stylish blue crop top and matching pajamas, Mehar Bano captivates her audience with her natural talent

Mehar Bano, known for her talents in acting, modeling, and dancing, delighted fans with a spontaneous dance performance to the popular song 'You Right' by Doja Cat and The Weeknd.

Despite facing criticism from the moral brigade on social media, Mehar Bano, known for her role in Churails, showcases her natural dancing skills and continues to entertain her fans without hesitation.

Mehar Bano, a renowned figure in the entertainment industry since 2011, is an accomplished actress and model. With notable appearances in successful drama serials such as Daagh, Balaa, Churails, and the mini web series Qatil Haseenaon Ke Naam, she has established her presence in the industry. In addition to her acting skills, Mehar Bano is also known for her talent in dancing.

At 28 years old, Mehar Bano runs her own dance and acting studio in Karachi, named 'Sway Dance Project,' where she provides training to young individuals in these creative disciplines.









