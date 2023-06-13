Nazish Jahangir Says Alizeh Shah's Innocence Is Gone

Nazish Jahangir claims Alizeh Shah has lost her "innocence"

Jahangir admires fellow actor Alizeh Shah's natural beauty

Nazish Jahangir discusses cosmetic procedures and her satisfaction with her natural features

Nazish Jahangir, a talented Pakistani actress, quickly gained fame in the entertainment industry due to her beauty, hard work, and self-assured personality.

She earned a prominent position and became a popular subject of discussion among the public.

In a recent podcast interview, the actress of 'Ghamandi' opened up about her perspective on cosmetic procedures and expressed her opinions regarding the transformation of fellow actor Alizeh Shah.

Jahangir disclosed that she had never opted for any cosmetic enhancements on her face, affirming her contentment with her natural features such as her jawline, nose, and eyebrows.

She attributed her physical beauty to her late mother, whom she described as a stunning woman. While Jahangir acknowledged her skincare routine and occasional skin treatments, she stressed that she had never felt compelled to alter anything on her face.

Expanding on the topic of cosmetic procedures, Nazish Jahangir emphasized that not all outcomes of such procedures are favorable, cautioning that certain celebrities may end up appearing worse than before, compromising their innate beauty in the process.

Nazish Jahangir recounted her encounter with the popular actress from 'Ehd-e-Wafa' on the set, reminiscing about a moment when Alizeh Shah looked remarkably beautiful, resembling a doll, with her mesmerizing large eyes and flawless complexion.

Jahangir recently showcased her talent in the series Berukhi, where she portrayed the character of Maira alongside renowned actors Hiba Bukhari and Junaid Khan. Her performance in the show was well-received and played a significant role in its success.

