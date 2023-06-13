Netizens Compare Animal Teaser Of Ranbir Kapoor With Fawad Khan's Maula Jatt

The Animal's poster showcased Kapoor in a Kameez Dhoti attire, holding a ghandasa.

Netizens couldn't help but notice the striking resemblance between Animal and Maula Jatt.

Netizens compared the protagonists of both films and found several similarities.

Whether Ranbir Kapoor, the Indian actor, intentionally imitated Fawad Khan's appearance in The Legend of Maula Jatt or not, one thing remains evident: Pakistani films are certainly making a significant impact on the entertainment industry.

After the highly anticipated teaser of Kapoor's upcoming film, Animal, was unveiled, social media users couldn't help but notice the striking resemblance between his character and Khan's Maula Jatt. The poster showcased Kapoor in a Kameez Dhoti attire, holding a ghandasa (traditional weapon), with visible scars and sweat on his face. Netizens compared the protagonists of both films side by side and found several similarities.

3 Netizens compared the protagonists of both films and found several similarities. 3 The Animal's poster showcased Kapoor in a Kameez Dhoti attire, holding a ghandasa. 3 Netizens couldn't help but notice the striking resemblance between Animal and Maula Jatt.





Just saw the teaser of Ranbir Kapoor's Animal

Why does it seem like Maula Jatt ?

— Mubeen ul haq (@Whoismubeen) June 11, 2023 3 way clash is a suicide.. Need to get avert at any cost. #Animal vs #Gadar2 vs #OMG2 !! Neither will earn their potential in lifetime. Such a weird decision by the makers !! — Manoz Kumar (@ManozKumarTalks) June 11, 2023

While the film's producers have yet to confirm whether Animal drew inspiration from the immensely successful Pakistani film, which holds the record for the highest-ever grossing film in Pakistan, the internet seems fairly certain about the resemblance.

For those unfamiliar, Bilal Lashari's blockbuster, The Legend of Maula Jatt, garnered attention not only for its exceptional cinematography but also for its groundbreaking impact on Pakistani cinema. With a star-studded cast including Fawad Khan, Hamza Ali Abbasi, Mahira Khan, and Humaima Malick, the film created waves in the industry. It even attracted the interest of renowned Bollywood director Karan Johar, who was spotted watching Lashari's masterpiece in Dubai.

Meanwhile, Ranbir Kapoor is gearing up for the release of his latest action film, Animal.