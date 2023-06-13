Saheefa Jabbar Khattak Opens Up About Her Current Mental State

In a heartfelt message titled "Pain," Saheefa expressed her difficulty in accepting her current state.

She described her pain and grief, emphasizing that each day is a struggle for her.

Saheefa publicly acknowledged her loving husband as her strongest support.

The world of glamour may appear glamorous on the surface, but the reality behind it is often different. Over time, we have witnessed several showbiz personalities speaking up about their struggles with depression and anxiety, openly discussing their deteriorating mental health. Recently, another talented actor, Saheefa Jabbar Khattak, known for her vivacious and adorable persona, revealed the state of her own mental well-being. She shared the details with her fans, expressing that she has been grappling with thoughts of death for the past 60 days and enduring immense pain and agony. Saheefa acknowledged that she has to face this battle on her own and that she feels hopeless about her life.

In a heartfelt message titled 'Pain,' Saheefa expressed her difficulty in accepting her current state, acknowledging that she may not fully comprehend the underlying reasons behind it. She described her pain and grief, emphasizing that each day is a struggle for her, with no visible light at the end of the tunnel.

She candidly admitted to wishing death upon herself every day and revealed that she has cried or questioned everything throughout the past 60 days. The weight of her anguish has taken a toll on her physical well-being, resulting in a loss of 12 kilograms. Eating has become nearly impossible, and she has relied on heavy sedation to find temporary relief in sleep.

While her family has been supportive, Saheefa acknowledges that ultimately, it is her personal battle to fight and conquer her inner demons. She expressed gratitude to her fans for their concern and prayers, sharing further details through a voice note she sent to a friend.

To dispel any speculations and prevent the spread of rumours, Saheefa publicly acknowledged her loving husband as her strongest support during these challenging times. Her heartfelt post resonated deeply with fans, who expressed their worries and extended prayers for her well-being. We join in sending our prayers and well-wishes to Saheefa, hoping for a prosperous and peaceful life ahead.