TikToker Sundal Khattak Arrested In Hareem Shah Video Leaks Case

Famous TikToker Sundal Khattak was taken into custody by the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) on Monday after her bail plea was rejected in a case related to the release of private videos of social media celebrity Hareem Shah. The court hearing presided over by Special Judge Central Islamabad, involved Shah, Khattak, and their respective lawyers.

During the hearing, Khattak claimed that she had neither created nor leaked Shah's videos. She asserted that the plaintiff's videos had recently surfaced and that she had been facing harassment from Shah for years. Khattak further alleged that Shah was blackmailing her with indecent photos.

Shah presented the purported videos and pictures as evidence in the courtroom. The prosecutor argued that videos posted on TikTok were not intended for advocating Kashmir's freedom, stating that the nature of content created by TikTokers was widely known.

Following the arguments, Special Judge Central Azam Khan rejected Khattak's bail application, leading to her arrest. Khattak expressed her belief that Shah would soon face the consequences of the threats she had made against her after her plea to register a case against Shah was dismissed by a Peshawar court.

Earlier, Khattak had filed a petition, which was rejected, against Shah, alleging that Shah was spreading negative propaganda against her on social media and making serious threats. However, Khattak claimed that despite her plea, the FIA had not taken any action against Shah.

In an interview, Khattak addressed the threats she had received from Shah. She said, 'I have received serious threats from Hareem Shah. She will get the results of the threats soon, I want security.' Khattak expressed her desire for security and revealed that she had sought protection at a police station in Kirk.