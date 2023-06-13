Wahaj Ali And Maya Ali Breaks The Internet With Their Latest Shoot

Wahaj Ali and Maya Ali are the renowned stars of Lollywood.

In a video shared by renowned photographer Azeem Sani, Ali looks dashing in a white tuxedo ensemble, consisting of a crisp white shirt, a white blazer, black pants with a silk belt, and a sleek black bow tie. On the other hand, Maya Ali stuns in an ethereal ice-blue chiffon saree embellished with sparkling diamante details. Her sleeveless crop blouse adds a modern twist to her enchanting look, perfectly complementing Ali's charm. Together, they create an irresistible pairing that exudes timeless beauty and allure.

Their chemistry is palpable as they embrace, laugh, and dance in each other's arms during the photoshoot.

















On the professional front, Wahaj Ali is set to appear in Shoaib Mansoor's upcoming film 'Aasmaan Bolay Ga.' Meanwhile, he has also made notable appearances in various television dramas and is scheduled to star in a web series alongside Sajal Aly, as well as a short film featuring Mehwish Hayat.