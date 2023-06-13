Anwar Majeed's Plea For Removal Of Name From ECL Disposed Of

Supreme Court directed Anwar Majeed to approach the Banking Court.

Majeed has a medical check-up abroad on June 21, said, the lawyer.

Majeed was added to ECL in the fake accounts case.

The Supreme Court of Pakistan on Tuesday disposed of Asif Ali Zardari’s right hand Anwar Majeed’s plea for removing his name from the Exit Control List and return of his passport.

3 Majeed was added to ECL in the fake accounts case. 3 Supreme Court directed Anwar Majeed to approach the Banking Court. 3 Majeed has a medical check-up abroad on June 21, said, the lawyer.

The court stated that according to NAB, the fake bank account cases have been transferred to the banking court.

The chief justice directed Anwar Majeed to approach the Banking Court, stating that It would be appropriate to approach the concerned court for the removal of his name from ECL and the return of his passport.

Majeed’s lawyer Munir A. Malik said that Anwar Majeed has a medical check-up abroad on June 21 and requested the SC to direct the banking court to give an early decision.

CJ remarked that the NAB is now fully cooperating with Anwar Majeed and others.

Following these remarks, the SC disposed of Majeed's plea to return his passport and remove his name from the ECL.

The name of Chairman Omni Group Anwar Majeed was ordered to be included in the ECL by the Supreme Court in the fake accounts case.