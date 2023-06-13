ATC Extends Interim Bail Of Asad Umar In Askari Tower Arson Case Till June 27

The court ordered the investigation involving Asad Umar.

Asad Umar submitted surety bonds as per the court’s requirements.

Court adjourned the hearing till June 27.

A Lahore anti-terrorism court (ATC) on Tuesday extended PTI leader Asad Umar’s interim bail in the Askari Tower vandalism case till June 27.

ATC Judge Ejaz Ahmad Buttar heard the case, where Asad Umar appeared before the court seeking an extension in bail.

3 Court adjourned the hearing till June 27. 3 The court ordered the investigation involving Asad Umar. 3 Asad Umar submitted surety bonds as per the court’s requirements.

The court ordered the investigation involving Asad Umar while adjourning the hearing till June 27.

Asad Umar submitted surety bonds as per the court’s requirements.