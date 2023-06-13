Biparjoy Update: PDMA Issues Fourth Warning For South East Sindh

Directed all concerned institutions to take necessary steps.

Rescue boats and transport should be arranged for the evacuation of populations near coastal areas.

Billboards and hoardings should be removed immediately.

Pakistan Disaster Management Authority (PDMA) Sindh chapter issued a fourth warning for South East Sindh, following the powerful weather system ‘Biparjoy cyclone’ looming over the Arabian Sea and heading towards coastal areas.

3 Billboards and hoardings should be removed immediately. 3 Directed all concerned institutions to take necessary steps. 3 Rescue boats and transport should be arranged for the evacuation of populations near coastal areas.

All concerned institutions including Deputy Commissioners have been directed to take necessary steps.

PDMA is in contact with the Provincial Emergency with full monitoring of the storm, directing to arrange Rescue boats and transport arranged for the evacuation of populations near coastal areas.

In case of uprooting of billboards, poles, and other objects, the roads should be cleared immediately.

Besides directions to evacuate people from old dilapidated buildings have also been issued along with the immediate removal of billboards.

The public will be informed of any weather updates by the PDMA through social media and TV channels.

Also directed to immediately clean the drains and choke points, along with having fully functional suction pumps.

Dewatering machines and pumping machines should be kept at different places in the city, along with all related machinery to be kept ready in advance.

PDMA Sindh requested citizens to cooperate with Rescue 1122.

Troops of the Pakistan Army have been dispatched from Hyderabad, Badin, and Malir Cantt to assist the civil administration in evacuating vulnerable populations from all coastal areas in view of the cyclone.

In total, around 90,000 civilians are to be evacuated from the coastal areas of Thatta, Sajawal, and Badin.

Pakistan Army has prepared all the garrisons of Karachi Corps by utilizing all the resources for all kinds of relief activities and management of the affected people.

More than 40 buildings in Karachi have also been identified for immediate evacuation in view of the dangers.

The Pakistan Army will play its full role in the front line to prevent all kinds of losses and provide full assistance to the people.







