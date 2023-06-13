language: English
Chairman NADRA Tariq Malik Resigned From His Post

Web Desk 13 Jun , 2023 07:09 PM

ISLAMABAD: Chairman National Database and Registration Authority (NADRA) Tariq Malik has resigned from his post.

According to sources, NADRA Chairman submitted his resignation in a meeting with Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif.

Sources say that Tariq Malik has been barred from going abroad. Sources said that the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) has imposed a temporary ban on Chairman NADRA's travel abroad.

According to the sources, investigations are ongoing in the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) and FIA against Chairman NADRA Tariq Malik.


