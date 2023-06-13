Earthquake Jolts Islamabad, Lahore, Peshawar And Other Regions

No casualties have been reported so far

Tremors recorded at 5.6 magnitude.

People rushed out of their offices and homes.

A 5.6 magnitude earthquake on Tuesday shook different areas of Pakistan including Islamabad, Rawalpindi, Lahore, Peshawar and other surrounding areas.

As per the National Seismic Monitoring Centre the epicenter of the quake was located in the center of East Kashmir at a depth of 10 kilometers.

Tremors were felt in the northern and upper regions of the country, including, Islamabad, Gujranwala, Lahore, Peshawar, Hazara and Malakand Divisions.

Meanwhile, in Azad Jammu and Kashmir, the tremors were felt in Bagh, DhirKot, and Muzaffarabad areas.

No loss of life has been reported so far from the quake.







