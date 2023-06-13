IPP Decides To Fully Participate In Upcoming Elections

LAHORE: Istehkam-e-Pakistan Party (IPP) has decided to fully participate in upcoming elections in the country.

It was decided in a meeting chaired by Patron Chief of the party Jahangir Tareen through video link from London on Tuesday.

The party meeting also decided to start immediate organization at the district level.

It was also decided to complete the organization in the provinces as soon as possible.

Keeping the country's problems in view, they are preparing a plan for the future.

Addressing the meeting, Abdul Aleem Khan said that they would support the nation from hope to action, adding the IPP is working for political stability in the country.

The party’s Secretary General Aamir Kayani, Aoon Chaudhary, Firdous Ashiq Awan, Murad Ras, Syed Akbar Nawani, Shoaib Siddiqui, Syed Saeed Al Hasan Shah participated in the meeting.

Nauman Langriyal and Ajmal Cheema were also among participants of the meeting