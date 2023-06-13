PM Shehbaz Sharif To Embark On Two-day Visit To Azerbaijan

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif will visit Azerbaijan.

He will hold talks with President Ilham Aliyev.

Pakistan has received LNG contract from Azerbaijan.

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif is scheduled to pay a two-day official visit to Azerbaijan from June 14-15 at the invitation of President Ilham Aliyev.

The members of the federal cabinet representing the priority areas of cooperation with Azerbaijan will be part of the prime minister’s entourage, according to the Foreign Office.

The prime minister will hold wide-ranging talks with President Ilham Aliyev on key areas of cooperation including trade, investment and energy. Regional and global issues of mutual concern and cooperation in multilateral forums will also be discussed.

The Foreign Office said the Pakistan-Azerbaijan relationship is embedded in commonalities of faith, culture and history, and strengthened by mutual trust and convergence of views on regional and global matters.

It added that frequent leadership-level exchanges highlight the bonds of friendship between the two countries and contribute to closer multifaceted cooperation for the mutual benefit of the people of Pakistan and Azerbaijan.

Earlier today, Minister of State for Petroleum Musadik Malik said that Pakistan had also received a contract from Azerbaijan which was available to the cabinet.

He said under the contract, the Central Asian country would provide Pakistan distressed LNG cargo monthly and the price will be much lower than in the international market.

The minister said that under the terms of the contract, it would be Pakistan’s prerogative to accept the cargo or not, but Azerbaijan would be obligated to provide distress cargo monthly.

Pakistan has issued two tenders seeking spot liquefied natural gas (LNG) cargoes for the first time in nearly a year, while also announcing a deal that will see Azerbaijan provide the country with one LNG cargo per month.

Musadik Malik told a news conference that Azerbaijan will supply an LNG cargo every month to Pakistan at a 'cheaper price.'

He did not share details on the supply deal, but said that a contract had already been signed with Azerbaijan and that it will 'start soon.'

Pakistan has struggled to procure spot cargoes of LNG after global prices spiked last year following Russia's invasion of Ukraine and faced widespread power outages.

In 2022, Pakistan's imports of LNG slowed to 6.93 million metric tons for the year, down from 8.23 million metric tons in 2021.







