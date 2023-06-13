PM To Open IJP Road, Kick-start 11th Avenue Of Islamabad Today

PM Shehbaz would inaugurate and break ground for different road projects in Islamabad, Rawalpindi today

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif would inaugurate and break ground for different road projects of the federal capital and Rawalpindi here on Wednesday morning.

The prime minister will inaugurate the Srinagar Highway-Seventh Avenue overhead bridge.

Later, he will attend the opening ceremony of the reconstructed Captain Karnal Sher Khan Shaheed (previously known as IJP Road) and also perform the groundbreaking of 11th Avenue.

On the occasion, the prime minister will also be given a detailed briefing on the development projects.

Earlier on the day, the prime minister, who chaired a meeting to review the preparedness ahead of the possible impact of the Biparjoy cyclone, asked the Sindh government, NDMA and other organizations to ensure the establishment of mobile hospitals in coastal areas and provide adequate emergency medical assistance there.

He said in view of the storm, special arrangements of clean drinking water and food should be made at the camps of displaced persons.





The prime minister instructed Power Minister Engineer Khurram Dastgir Khan to ensure his presence in the districts of southern Sindh until the effects of the cyclone were over, to monitor the 24-hour power transmission system in the coastal areas.

Prime Minister Shehbaz said after the cyclone, the possible damage to the power transmission system should be repaired immediately.

He also set up a committee to deal with the emergency situation arising in view of the Biparjoy cyclone. To be headed by Climate Change Minister Sherry Rehman, the committee would comprise Power Minister Engineer Khurram Dastgir Khan, Food Security Minister Tariq Bashir Cheema, NDMA Chairman Lt. Gen. Inam Haider Malik, and representatives of Sindh and Balochistan governments, Meteorological Department and National Institute of Health (NIH).