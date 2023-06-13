Rohail Asghar Notified As Adviser Cabinet Division, Jawad Sohrab As SAPM On Interior

Sheikh Rohail Asghar has been appointed Adviser on Cabinet Division

ISLAMABAD: The government has allotted portfolio to Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leader Sheikh Rohail Asghar who has been appointed as adviser to Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif.

Sheikh Rohail Asghar has been notified as Adviser to the Prime Minister on Cabinet Division. A notification has been issued on the appointment by the PM’s Office.

A day earlier, PML-N MNA Sheikh Rohail Asghar called on the prime minister to discuss matters pertaining to the overall political situation. The advisor paid tribute to Shehbaz Sharif for the people-friendly initiatives in the budget.

Earlier this month, President Dr Arif Alvi approved the appointment of Sheikh Rohail Asghar as the advisor to the Prime Minister.

According to President’s press wing, the President approved the appointment of the advisor under Article 93(1) of the Constitution of Pakistan.

SAPM on interior

The government has also appointed Malik Jawad Sohrab as Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Interior with the status of Minister of State.

In a tweet, Malik Jawad said he has been notified as SAPM on Interior with immediate effect.

“May Allah SWT help me to serve the nation with humility and righteousness. Ameen. It is a rare privilege and honour to be called upon to serve the people; I hope to do my utmost to earn their confidence,” he said.

Earlier in February, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif’s Office announced that renowned businessman Jawad Sohrab Malik has been appointed as Sharif’s Special Assistant to Prime Minister (SAPM) with the status of a state minister.