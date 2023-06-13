Shahid Khaqan Stresses Abolishing NAB

Said NAB should apologize if there is no evidence against me.

LNG reference against Shahid Khaqan Abbasi was heard.

The accountability court adjourned the hearing of the case till July 16.

Former Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi, after the hearing on the LNG reference against him, again demanded the government abolish the National Accountability Bureau (NAB).

An Accountability Court heard the LNG reference against Shahid Khaqan Abbasi and others.

Judge Muhammad Bashir held a hearing, where Khaqan Abbasi appeared in the accountability court along with his lawyer.

Abbasi’s lawyer stated that it is alleged that Shahid Khaqan Abbasi gave the LNG contract in collusion.

Added that not Abbasi, but the cabinet made a unanimous decision.

While talking to the media outside the court, Abbasi said “I have been coming to court for four years.”

“NAB should apologize if there is no evidence against me,” demanded the government to abolish the NAB.

Stated that “If there is an institution like NAB, the country will not develop.”



