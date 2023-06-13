Tariq Malik Pressurised To Make Fake Voter Lists: Sources

Farrukh Habib tweets Tariq Malik performing his professional duties with utmost diligence and dedicateion

LAHORE: PTI west Punjab President and former minister of state for Information Farrukh Habib reacting to the resignation of has said that Tariq Malik, who was re-appointed Chairman NADRA on merit after facing 100 applicants and multiple interviews.

Farrukh Habib in his tweet said that Tariq Malikwas performing his professional duties with utmost diligence and dedication.

He added that he has been stated to face political pressure for his resignation, asking what work the Shahbaz government wants to do in NADRA, which Tariq Malik refused to do.

The PTI leader observed that NADRA has very important data, including election lists of the Election Commission.

He lamented that a professional who left the UN job and came to serve Pakistan became a victim of the nepotism of the fascist regime.

The sources said that Tariq Malik was being pressurized to issue Pakistan ID cards to 400000 Burmese and Syrian Muslims to increase votes in the elections. He opposed this process and did not allow the ID card to be issued to them.

They further said that the reason for his resignation was that Shahbaz Sharif's government wanted him to make fake voter lists from him so that the incumbent government could win the next elections.