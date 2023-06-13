King Charles III's Childhood Art Set For Auction

King Charles III's childhood drawings of Queen Elizabeth II and Prince Philip to be auctioned

Heartwarming portraits by the young monarch resurface after four decades

Auction at Hansons Auctioneers expected to fetch £5,000 to £10,000

Childhood drawings by King Charles III, depicting his mother Queen Elizabeth II and father Prince Phillip, are set to be auctioned off.

After four decades, the heartwarming childhood collections of the 74-year-old monarch have resurfaced and are set to be sold at auction, with the potential to fetch substantial sums.

The portraits, drawn with crayons and pencils, portray King Charles III's affectionate depictions of his mother and father when he was a mere five-year-old.

The drawings depict both parents dressed elegantly, with the Queen wearing a striped dress adorned with a purple tiara, red earrings, and one of her famous handbags.

Prince Philip is seen wearing an elegant dinner suit and bow tie in the cherished sketches inscribed with 'Mummy' and 'Papa'. These poignant artworks were created by a young Charles during the period of 1953-1955.

The drawings, which will be auctioned at Hansons Auctioneers in Etwall, Derbyshire on June 16, are anticipated to be sold for a price ranging from £5,000 to £10,000.

The remarkable royal memorabilia collection features a set of ten early drawings by King Charles III, showcasing his artistic talent.

Alongside these drawings are a collection of royal letters, family photographs, Christmas cards, and a manuscript menu diary from Buckingham Palace in 1937.

King Charles III, during his early years, created drawings depicting his parents, and now these artworks, along with other royal family memorabilia, are being put up for auction.