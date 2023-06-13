Sarah Ferguson Publicly Backs Meghan Markle And Prince Harry?

Sarah Ferguson, the ex-wife of Prince Andrew,

Sarah Ferguson supports Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's resignation from royal duties.

She praised couple's bravery in resigning from senior royal positions.

Sarah Ferguson, the ex-wife of Prince Andrew, has reportedly expressed her support for Meghan Markle and Prince Harry.

The mother of Princess Eugenie and Beatrice stated that the Duke and Duchess of Sussex's choice to resign from their royal responsibilities and move to the US was 'brave' in an interview with Australian television.

3 She praised couple's bravery in resigning from senior royal positions. 3 Sarah Ferguson, the ex-wife of Prince Andrew, 3 Sarah Ferguson supports Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's resignation from royal duties.

I would never be one to speak on any other member of the Royal Family or anyone who does that, Sarah Ferguson said to broadcaster Matt Shirvington. Anyone who is bold enough to stand up for their own convictions, in my opinion, is brave.

In 2020, Prince Harry and Meghan went to the US and resigned from their positions as senior working royals.

I don't actually know Meghan, Sarah said to the Telegraph earlier in March. I've never actually met her. When I spoke to her during the burial, I thought she was stunning. I find her to be lovely.

She has made Harry extremely happy, and that is really great, Sarah continued. He's really thrilled to have her. She adores him so much. And I find it to be lovely.