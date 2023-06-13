Deadly Russian Missile Attack Strikes Zelensky's Home City, Leaving 11 Dead And Dozens Injured

Russian missile strikes kill 11 and injure dozens in Kryvyi Rih, President Zelenskyy's hometown.

Ongoing Ukrainian counter-offensive efforts face Russian attacks 15 months after the invasion.

Deadly attack in a series of overnight missile strikes by Russian forces in Ukraine.

At least 11 people have been killed and over two dozen injured in Kryvyi Rih, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy's hometown, as Russian missiles struck a warehouse and an apartment building.

3 Deadly attack in a series of overnight missile strikes by Russian forces in Ukraine. 3 Russian missile strikes kill 11 and injure dozens in Kryvyi Rih, President Zelenskyy's hometown. 3 Ongoing Ukrainian counter-offensive efforts face Russian attacks 15 months after the invasion.

The attack occurred amidst ongoing Ukrainian counter-offensive efforts, over 15 months after Russia's invasion.

This incident marks one of the deadliest single attacks in a series of recent overnight missile strikes by Russian forces targeting various locations in Ukraine. In a similar event in late April, 23 individuals, including six children, lost their lives when missile strikes hit an apartment building in the central city of Uman.

“More terrorist missiles,” he wrote. “Russian killers continue their war against residential buildings, ordinary cities and people.”

According to Governor Serhiy Lysak, seven individuals were found dead at a private company's warehouse, while four more lives were lost at the apartment building in Kryvyi Rih. Lysak announced that search operations had been halted. Kryvyi Rih Mayor Oleksandr Vilkul reported on the messaging app that a total of 28 people sustained injuries in the attack.

According to local governor Oleh Syniehubov, Kharkiv, Ukraine's second-largest city, was targeted by Iranian-made Shahed drones, while the surrounding region was shelled. The town of Shevchenkove, located southeast of Kharkiv, saw two civilians wounded in the shelling. Kharkiv Mayor Ihor Terekhov separately reported that the drone strike damaged a utilities business and a warehouse in the northeastern part of the city.

In addition, the Kyiv military administration confirmed that the capital also came under fire, but the air defenses successfully intercepted and destroyed the incoming missiles, resulting in no casualties reported. Ukraine's General Staff stated on Facebook that during the night, air defenses successfully shot down 10 out of 14 cruise missiles and one out of four Iranian-made Shahed drones launched by Russian forces.

Meanwhile, Ukraine's Deputy Defense Minister Hanna Maliar informed Ukrainian TV that offensive operations were ongoing in four areas in the south and east of the country, specifically near Orikhiv in the southern Zaporizhzhia region, near Bakhmut in the eastern Donetsk region, around the town of Marinka, and near Lyman in the Luhansk region.















