Two New Crescents Installed On Grand Mosque Minarets

Two new crescents have been installed on minarets near the King Abdulaziz Gate at the Grand Mosque in Makkah.

Made of carbon fiber molded around an internal iron structure, the imposing crescents are coated with gilded glass.

Mohammed Al-Wakdani, undersecretary of the Projects and Engineering Studies Agency at the General Presidency for the Affairs of the Two Holy Mosques, said the crescents were considered among the most prominent features of Islamic and Grand Mosque architecture.

Explaining its features, he said that it is installed on top of the two minarets and the length of the two minarets can reach more than 130 meters and the height of about 9 meters and its base is 2 meters wide for each crescent.

It is said to be made of carbon fiber, which is considered to be extremely durable and strong, with golden glass work on it, and its interior is made of iron.

Muhammad bin Sulaiman Al-Wakdani further said that the installation of the minarets has been implemented according to the special instructions of Sheikh Dr. Abdul Rahman bin Abdul Aziz Al Sudais.

Dr. Abdulrahman Al-Sudais, president of the General Presidency for the Affairs of the Two Holy Mosques, said the installation work on the two minarets had involved coordination with several partner agencies.

The Grand Mosque has 13 minarets, as well as other significant sites including the Kaaba, Black Stone, Zamzam Well, Maqam Ibrahim, and the hills of Safa and Marwa.

Notably, the Shah Abdul Aziz Gate of Masjid Al-Haram was inaugurated in April last year by Dr. Abdul Rahman Al-Sudais, the head of the Institution of Haram, with the aim of providing better facilities to Umrah pilgrims and visitors to Masjid Al-Haram.